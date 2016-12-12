Southridge Students expelled after threats made

Four students from Southridge High School were expelled during an emergency meeting on Sunday after they allegedly told a fifth student that there would be a shooting at the school Monday.
According to a letter from school principal, Molly Hamaker-Teals, the threat was made in a private chat room on facebook. Kennewick Police investigated, and determined that the threat was made in order to scare the fifth student.
Expelled only? That’s bs they need to be arrested for this. I kept 3 if my children home from school because of this and that means late homework missed tests and all for a damn joke? They need to be taught this is a serious issue and the subject of our children’s lives are not a joke