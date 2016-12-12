latest News

Southridge Students expelled after threats made

Parents of Southridge High School students received a letter overnight Sunday detailing a threat that was made to a student.

December 12, 2016

Four students from Southridge High School were expelled during an emergency meeting on Sunday after they allegedly told a fifth student that there would be a shooting at the school Monday.

According to a letter from school principal, Molly Hamaker-Teals, the threat was made in a private chat room on facebook. Kennewick Police investigated, and determined that the threat was made in order to scare the fifth student.

1 Comment on "Southridge Students expelled after threats made"

  1. Paul | December 12, 2016 at 10:28 AM |

    Expelled only? That’s bs they need to be arrested for this. I kept 3 if my children home from school because of this and that means late homework missed tests and all for a damn joke? They need to be taught this is a serious issue and the subject of our children’s lives are not a joke

