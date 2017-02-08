Southridge High School student arrested for bringing air soft guns on campus

A student at Southridge High School was escorted off campus after police found that he had two air soft pistols hidden under his sweatshirt.

According to a letter that the school sent out to parents Wednesday morning, two students reported to school officials that the teen had told them he would bring a gun to school today to protect himself from other students.

A Kennewick Police Department Resource Officer located the student in class, and discovered the pistols under the boy’s clothing.

School officials say the boy was placed on emergency expulsion and taken into custody.