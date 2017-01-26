Sofia, Alexander top Kaldec Baby Names for 2016

Of the over 2,000 babies born at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland last year, the top two baby names came in as Alexander for boys and Sophia/Sofia for girls.

Kadlec officials say it is consistent over the previous year, with Noah, Sophia, Emma and Olivia, specifically.

Sofia, Emma and Olivia were also the a part of the top three names nationally in 2016 according to People and Jackson, Lucas, Noah, and Mason made the boys list on People magazine, as well.

The full list is below:

Top 2016 Girls Names

Sophia (Sofia) Emma Olivia Mia Harper Camila Emily Elizabeth Evelyn Penelope

Top 2016 Boys Names

Alexander (Alex) Lucas (Luke) Jackson (Jack) Isaac Angel Adrian Ethan Noah Daniel Mason Wyatt