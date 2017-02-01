Soap Lake High School evacuated after bomb threat

Students were evacuated from Soap Lake High School Wednesday morning after deputies say a verbal bomb threat was made toward the school.
Grant County Sheriff deputies say they evacuated all students to a safe location and no real threat was identified. Deputies also say no students or staff were injured.
Deputies add there was a rumor of an active shooter but they say that is false. All law, fire and EMS crews were on scene to help with the investigation.
