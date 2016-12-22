latest News

Snoqualmie Pass mountains at high risk for avalanches

Vehicles along eastbound Interstate 90 heading up Snoqualmie Pass are stopped in snow and slush during a road closure, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015, in Washington state. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Posted By: Maecy Enger December 22, 2016

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) – Officials are warning anyone headed to the mountains for this weekend’s holiday to take caution as there is a high risk for avalanches.

King County Search and Rescue officials said Wednesday that because of the high volume of snow that has fallen, there’s a greater danger of avalanches much earlier in the season than normal.

Search and Rescue spokesman Alan LaBissoniere says hikers and skiers should check conditions before heading out, as even the most experienced skiers can get caught in a slide.

Avalanches have claimed 68 lives in Washington State since 1987.

