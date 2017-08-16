Several Southeastern WA, OR boutiques finalists in state competition

A handful of boutiques from southwestern Washington and Oregon have been named finalists for a boutique of the year awards competition as voted on by local and global shoppers.

In the finals, there are four categories including favorite Washington boutique, Storefront boutique, Children’s boutique and Online boutique. The idea behind the awards is to remind the community to celebrate local shops.

The Ruffled Cupcake in Kennewick, which features handmade hair accessories, is a finalist in both favorite Washington boutique and children’s boutique.

Nobody’s Girl out of Touchet, which is described as a mix of western and gypsy clothing, is a finalist for favorite Washington Boutique and Online boutique.

Walla Walla Clothing Company is a finalist for favorite Storefront boutique, as well as, Studio Opal in Walla Walla.

Branded By M-Western Wear from Kennewick is nominated for favorite Children’s boutique.

Long X Trading Co out of Pendleton, which makes one-of-a-kind leather items, is nominated for favorite Oregon Boutique and Online boutique.

The community is invited to vote for their favorites,the voting closes August 21st and the winners will be announced the following week.