Seattle Mayor accused of child sexual assault from 30 years ago

SEATLLE (AP) – A man is accusing Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of child sexual assault from nearly 30 years ago. The man is accusing Murray of sexual misconduct over a several-year span in the 1980s. He filed a lawsuit in King County Superior Court Thursday.

The plaintiff’s attorney claims he was a drug-addicted child prostitute at age 15 who carried on a sexual relationship with Murray.

Murray’s spokesperson issued a statement that reads, in part: “These false accusations are intended to damage a prominent elected official who has been a defender of vulnerable populations for decades. It is not a coincidence that this shakedown effort comes within weeks of the campaign filing deadline. These unsubstantiated assertions, dating back three decades, are categorically false.”

You can listen to the full press conference of the Mayor’s attorney below:

(Courtesy KOMO-News)