School and Work Delays, Monday, January 23, 2017

Here is the latest list of school and other delays for Monday, January 23, 2017:
PNNL: all nonessential Pacific Northwest National Laboratory staff located in Richland and on the Hanford Site will report to work at 10:00 AM. Only essential staff are to report to work at their usual time.
VIT Plant: Hanford Vit Plant construction site, MHF, and in-town offices are on work delay until 9:30 a.m.
Hanford DOE: 200 West Area and 100 Areas – start at 9 am; 200 East Area and all Areas south of the Wye Barricade, including employees working in Richland – start at 9:30 am.
SCHOOLS:
Benton Franklin Head Start – No AM Head Start, Early Head Start and Head Start Home Visits and Parent Teacher conferences before 9:30am are canceled and will be rescheduled.
Bethlehem Lutheran School – 2 Hours Late. Before Care will open at 8:00
Calvary Christian School – 2 Hours Late. k4 & k5 am 10:30-12:30 pm 1:00-3:00 daycare 8:15
Childrens Developmental Center – No morning sessions
Christ the King School – 2 Hours Late
Finley Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late
East Valley Sch. Dist. – Buses on snow routes
Kennewick Sch. Dist.: 2-hour Delay, No breakfast, No AM Tri-Tech
Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. No breakfast, No AM Tri-Tech, No AM Preschool
Pasco Sch. Dist.: 2-Hours Late.
Paterson Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. Mercer and Sonova routes meet at 100 Hundred Circles shop at 9:30a.m.
Prosser Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. No a.m. tri-tech, no a.m. preschool, no a.m. Lourdes
Selah Sch. Dist. – Buses on snow routes
Wapato: Open and on time.
Wahluke Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
West Valley Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Yakima School District – Buses on snow routes. Schools are open and on time.
WSU Tri-Cities: 2-hour delay. All classes before 10 A.M. are cancelled.
