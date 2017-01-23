School and Work Delays, Monday, January 23, 2017

Here is the latest list of school and other delays for Monday, January 23, 2017:

PNNL: all nonessential Pacific Northwest National Laboratory staff located in Richland and on the Hanford Site will report to work at 10:00 AM. Only essential staff are to report to work at their usual time.

VIT Plant: Hanford Vit Plant construction site, MHF, and in-town offices are on work delay until 9:30 a.m.

Hanford DOE: 200 West Area and 100 Areas – start at 9 am; 200 East Area and all Areas south of the Wye Barricade, including employees working in Richland – start at 9:30 am.

SCHOOLS:

Benton Franklin Head Start – No AM Head Start, Early Head Start and Head Start Home Visits and Parent Teacher conferences before 9:30am are canceled and will be rescheduled.

Bethlehem Lutheran School – 2 Hours Late. Before Care will open at 8:00

Calvary Christian School – 2 Hours Late. k4 & k5 am 10:30-12:30 pm 1:00-3:00 daycare 8:15

Childrens Developmental Center – No morning sessions

Christ the King School – 2 Hours Late

Finley Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late

East Valley Sch. Dist. – Buses on snow routes

Kennewick Sch. Dist.: 2-hour Delay, No breakfast, No AM Tri-Tech

Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. No breakfast, No AM Tri-Tech, No AM Preschool

Pasco Sch. Dist.: 2-Hours Late.

Paterson Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. Mercer and Sonova routes meet at 100 Hundred Circles shop at 9:30a.m.

Prosser Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. No a.m. tri-tech, no a.m. preschool, no a.m. Lourdes

Selah Sch. Dist. – Buses on snow routes

Wapato: Open and on time.

Wahluke Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

West Valley Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Yakima School District – Buses on snow routes. Schools are open and on time.

WSU Tri-Cities: 2-hour delay. All classes before 10 A.M. are cancelled.