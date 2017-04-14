Moses Lake school shooter apologizes as he awaits resentencing

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – School shooter Barry Loukaitis for the first time is apologizing for killing three people at a Moses Lake middle school in 1996.

Loukaitis, as part of a court-ordered resentencing, wrote a letter to the Grant County Superior Court recently in which he apologized for his actions.

Loukaitis was 14 when he killed a teacher and two fellow students at Frontier Middle School in Moses Lake. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

But in 2012 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that people younger than 16 could not be sentenced to life without parole. The state is now recommending that Loukaitis be resentenced to 189 years in prison.

Loukaitis in his letter said he would not fight the resentencing. The hearing starts next Wednesday in Ephrata.