School and organization closures and delays for Wednesday, January 11, 2017

These are the closures and delays for Wednesday, January 11, 2017:
Washington Schools:
Benton Franklin Head Start: Closed. All Early Head Start Home Visits and Head Start Parent/Teacher Conferences are canceled and will be rescheduled.
Bethlehem Lutheran School: Closed. Before/after care closed.
Bickleton Schools: Closed
Calvary Christian School: Closed
Childrens Developmental Center: Closed.
Christ the King School : Closed
College Place Sch. Dist.: CLOSED (update)
Columbia Basin College: Closed
Columbia-Burbank Sch. Dist.: Closed
Dayton (WA) Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No breakfast
Dixie School District: CLOSED (update)
ESD 123: “Classroom Management” teacher training will start by one hour later on Wed. Jan. 11. Classes will begin at 9 a.m., with shortened breaks to keep the 4 p.m. end time.
Finley Sch. Dist.: Closed
Goldendale School Dist.: Closed
Grandview School District: CLOSED (updated 5:20am)
Granger School District: Schools closed, District Offices Open
Kahlotus School Dist.: CLOSED (updated 8:20am)
Kennewick Christian Daycare: Closed
Kennewick Sch. Dist.: Closed. Before and after-school activities are canceled.
Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist.: Closed
Kingspoint Christian School: Closed Wednesday Jan 11; no extended day care, no evening programs
Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: Closed
Little People’s Workshop: Closed
Mabton School District: Schools closed, district offices open
North Franklin Sch. Dist.: Closed
Othello Sch. Dist.: CLOSED (update 6:33 am)
Pasco Sch. Dist.: Closed
Patterson School Dist.: Closed
Pomeroy School Dist.: 2 Hours Late
Prescott School District: CLOSED (updated)
Prosser Sch. Dist.: CLOSED (updated 5:19 am)
Paterson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. Mercer and Sonova routes meet at 100 Circles shop
Richland Sch. Dist.: Closed
Royal School District: CLOSED (Update 7am)
St. Joseph’s School and Child Care Center: Closed
Sunnyside School District: CLOSED (updated 5:28am)
St. Joseph Parish Sunnyside: Evening activities canceled. High School sessions (6:30 pm to 8:45 pm) are canceled for tonight.
Toppenish Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. Early release has been canceled. Students will be released at regular time.
Touchet School District: CLOSED (Update 6:17)
Tri-City Adventist: Closed
Tri-Cities Prep: Closed
Waitsburg School District: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, no breakfast.
Wahluke Sch. Dist. – Closed
Walla Walla School District: Closed
Walla Walla Catholic Schools: Closed
Wapato School District: CLOSED (Update 7:29am)
Yakama Nation Tribal School – 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes
WSU Tri-Cities: Closed, All classes cancelled
Zillah School District – CLOSED (Updated)
Oregon Schools:
BMCC Pendleton and Hermiston will be closed due to continuing inclement weather. Milton Freewater and Baker will operate on schedule.
Echo School District: Closed
Helix School District: Closed
Hermiston School District: All campuses closed, no activity bus runs
Ione School District: Closed
Milton-Freewater Unified School District: Closed, ECSE Preschool closed
Morrow County School District: Closed, ECSE Preschool closed
OCDC Headstart: North Central Ore.: Closed., OCDC Hermiston Center Closed, OCDC Boardman Center Closed, OCDC Irrigon Center Closed
Pendleton School District: Closed, ECSE Preschool closed
Pilot Rock School District: Closed
Punkin Center ECSE Preschool:Closed
Stanfield School District: Closed
Umatilla School District: Closed, ECSE Preschool closed
Organizations:
Ben Franklin Transit: Buses are running on schedule, though buses may need to stop just short or just past stops due to snow berms. Dial-A-Ride buses will not operate on unplowed residential streets. Dial-A-Ride customers are asked to please postpone an non-essential appointments.
City of Kennewick offices: Open two hours late Wednesday, January 11th at 10:30 am due to inclement weather.
Hanford employees: 200 West Area and 100 Areas report at 9:00 AM. 200 East Area and all areas south of the Wye Barricade, including employees working in Richland, report at 9:30 AM. Only essential employees needed to maintain safe operations are to report to work at the usual time. The Rattlesnake Barricade will be open until 10:30 AM. Swing shift and Graveyard shifts are on a normal work schedule.
Lifeways Day Treatment (Pendleton)- Closed
Meals on Wheels: Benton and Franklin County congregate dining sites and home delivered meal services will be closed.
Tri-Cities Food Bank: All branches will be closed due to weather
Umatilla & Morrow Co. Circuit Courts: Delay opening, Wednesday, January 11, 2017, until 10:00 AM.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District Headquarters: Liberal Leave Policy in Effect for Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Be the first to comment on "School and organization closures and delays for Wednesday, January 11, 2017"