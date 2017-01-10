latest News

School and organization closures and delays for Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Posted By: Maecy Enger January 10, 2017

These are the closures and delays for Wednesday, January 11, 2017:

Washington Schools:

Benton Franklin Head Start: Closed. All Early Head Start Home Visits and Head Start Parent/Teacher Conferences are canceled and will be rescheduled.

Bethlehem Lutheran School: Closed. Before/after care closed.

Bickleton Schools: Closed

Calvary Christian School: Closed

Childrens Developmental Center: Closed.

Christ the King School : Closed

College Place Sch. Dist.: CLOSED (update)

Columbia Basin College: Closed

Columbia-Burbank Sch. Dist.: Closed

Dayton (WA) Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No breakfast

Dixie School District: CLOSED (update)

ESD 123: “Classroom Management” teacher training will start by one hour later on Wed. Jan. 11. Classes will begin at 9 a.m., with shortened breaks to keep the 4 p.m. end time.

Finley Sch. Dist.: Closed

Goldendale School Dist.: Closed

Grandview School District: CLOSED (updated 5:20am)

Granger School District: Schools closed, District Offices Open

Kahlotus School Dist.: CLOSED (updated 8:20am)

Kennewick Christian Daycare: Closed

Kennewick Sch. Dist.: Closed. Before and after-school activities are canceled.

Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist.: Closed

Kingspoint Christian School: Closed Wednesday Jan 11; no extended day care, no evening programs

Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: Closed

Little People’s Workshop: Closed

Mabton School District: Schools closed, district offices open

North Franklin Sch. Dist.: Closed

Othello Sch. Dist.: CLOSED (update 6:33 am)

Pasco Sch. Dist.: Closed

Patterson School Dist.: Closed

Pomeroy School Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Prescott School District: CLOSED (updated)

Prosser Sch. Dist.: CLOSED (updated 5:19 am)

Paterson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. Mercer and Sonova routes meet at 100 Circles shop

Richland Sch. Dist.: Closed

Royal School District: CLOSED (Update 7am)

St. Joseph’s School and Child Care Center: Closed

Sunnyside School District: CLOSED (updated 5:28am)

St. Joseph Parish Sunnyside: Evening activities canceled. High School sessions (6:30 pm to 8:45 pm) are canceled for tonight.

Toppenish Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. Early release has been canceled. Students will be released at regular time.

Touchet School District: CLOSED (Update 6:17)

Tri-City Adventist: Closed

Tri-Cities Prep: Closed

Waitsburg School District: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, no breakfast.

Wahluke Sch. Dist. – Closed

Walla Walla School District: Closed

Walla Walla Catholic Schools: Closed

Wapato School District: CLOSED (Update 7:29am)

Yakama Nation Tribal School – 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes

WSU Tri-Cities: Closed, All classes cancelled

Zillah School District – CLOSED (Updated)

Oregon Schools:

BMCC Pendleton and Hermiston will be closed due to continuing inclement weather.  Milton Freewater and Baker will operate on schedule.

Echo School District: Closed

Helix School District: Closed

Hermiston School District: All campuses closed, no activity bus runs

Ione School District: Closed

Milton-Freewater Unified School District: Closed, ECSE Preschool closed

Morrow County School District: Closed, ECSE Preschool closed

OCDC Headstart: North Central Ore.: Closed., OCDC Hermiston Center Closed, OCDC Boardman Center Closed, OCDC Irrigon Center Closed

Pendleton School District: Closed, ECSE Preschool closed

Pilot Rock School District: Closed

Punkin Center ECSE Preschool:Closed

Stanfield School District: Closed

Umatilla School District: Closed, ECSE Preschool closed

Organizations:

Ben Franklin Transit: Buses are running on schedule, though buses may need to stop just short or just past stops due to snow berms. Dial-A-Ride buses will not operate on unplowed residential streets. Dial-A-Ride customers are asked to please postpone an non-essential appointments.

City of Kennewick offices: Open two hours late Wednesday, January 11th at 10:30 am due to inclement weather.

Hanford employees: 200 West Area and 100 Areas report at 9:00 AM. 200 East Area and all areas south of the Wye Barricade, including employees working in Richland, report at 9:30 AM. Only essential employees needed to maintain safe operations are to report to work at the usual time. The Rattlesnake Barricade will be open until 10:30 AM. Swing shift and Graveyard shifts are on a normal work schedule.

Hanford Vit Plant employees: Construction site, Material Handling Facility, and Richland in-town office employees are on work delay until 9:30 a.m. Craft work at MHF canceled. MHF and construction site snow removal crews are to report early as scheduled. 

Lifeways Day Treatment (Pendleton)- Closed

Meals on Wheels: Benton and Franklin County congregate dining sites and home delivered meal services will be closed.

Tri-Cities Food Bank: All branches will be closed due to weather

Umatilla & Morrow Co. Circuit Courts: Delay opening, Wednesday, January 11, 2017, until 10:00 AM.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District Headquarters: Liberal Leave Policy in Effect for Wednesday, January 11, 2017

