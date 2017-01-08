School and organization closures and delays for Monday, January 9, 2017

These are the closures and delays for Monday, January 9, 2017:
• City of Kennewick – City Hall is on a 2-hour delay, opening at 10:30am
• City of Pasco – City Hall opening at 10:00 am.
• City of Richland – offices will be on a two hour delay Monday, January 9th. All facilities will open for business at 10:00 a.m.
• City of West Richland – 2 Hours Late. City employees report two hours late. City offices will open at 10:00 a.m.
• Franklin County Courthouse: Delayed until 10:00 am, including court operations.
• Meals on Wheels: Closed
• Tri-Cities Food Bank – Kennewick and Richland facilities are closed.
• USDA Ag Service Center in Pasco: 2-hour delay, opening at 10:00 am.
Columbia Industries: Closed
CAC Prosser: Closed
Energy Northwest: All non-essential employees are on a 2-hour delay (this includes all training). Only essential Energy Northwest employees should report at their normally-scheduled shift time.
Hanford DOE: Sunday, Jan 8: Swing and graveyard shifts are cancelled for nonessential employees. Monday Jan 9: Nonessential day shift employees are not to report to work. Only essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations are to report to work at the usual time.
PNNL: Nonessential employees are not to report to work. Only essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations are to report to work at the usual time.
Vit Plant:Work is cancelled for all construction site, Material Handling Facility and in-town employees.
Schools:
• Benton Franklin Head Start – Closed. Early Head Start home visits are canceled and will be rescheduled.
• Bethlehem Lutheran School – Closed. Before and after care closed.
• Calvary Christian School – Closed
• Childrens Developmental Center – No morning sessions.
• College Place Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No breakfast
• Columbia-Burbank Sch. Dist. – Closed (Updated 9:16pm)
• Columbia Basin College – Closed (all campuses)
• Christ the King School – Closed
• Dayton (WA) Sch. Dist. – Closed (Updated)
• Dixie Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No preschool. No breakfast served.
• Finley Sch. Dist. – Closed (Updated)
• Goldendale Sch. Dist. – Closed
• Grandview Sch. Dist. – Closed
• Granger Sch. Dist. – Closed (Updated 6:16am)
• Highland Sch. Dist. – Closed (Updated)
• Kahlotus School Dist. – Closed (Updated)
• Kennewick Sch. Dist. – Closed. Before and after school activities canceled.
• Kennewick Christian School – Closed
• Kingspoint Christian School – Closed. with no extended day due to hazardous weather
• Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist. – Closed
• Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities – Closed
• Mabton School District – Closed
• Mount Adams Sch. Dist. – Closed
• Naches Valley Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes
• North Franklin Sch. Dist. – Closed (Updated 8:34pm)
• Pasco Sch. Dist. – Closed
• Paterson Sch. Dist. – Closed
• Prescott Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes. No zero period. No before school program.
• Prosser Sch. Dist. – Closed
• Richland Sch. Dist. – Closed
• St. Joseph’s Catholic School and the Children’s Center – Closed
• Toppenish Sch. Dist. – Closed
• Touchet Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
• Tri-City Adventist: Closed
• Tri-Cities Prep – Closed
• Union Gap Sch. Dist. – 2-hour delay; classes will begin at 10:30 am. NO breakfast will be served. Morning Pre School/Head Start, if normally scheduled for the day, is canceled. Afternoon Pre School is still a go. It has not been determined if there will be school sponsored after-school events. Latchkey will be offered after school.
• Wahluke Sch. Dist. – Closed (Updated 8:17pm)
• Walla Walla Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
• Waitsburg School District – 2 Hours Late, No preschool. No breakfast. Classes begin at 10:30 a.m.
• Wapato Sch. Dist. – Closed. (Updated 5:45am)
• Yakima School District – Closed. YV-Tech also closed. (Updated 5:45am)
• Yakama Nation Tribal School: Closed. All scheduled activities postponed till further notice
• Zillah School District – Closed (Updated 6:04)
• All BMCC locations (Pendleton, Hermiston, Milton Freewater, Baker, and Boardman) CLOSED
• Perry Technical Institute – Delayed schedule. All employees arrive at 8:30am. All students arrive at 9:00am.
• WSU Tri-Cities – Closed (Updated 7:04 am)
Oregon:
• State of Oregon – All state executive branch agencies in Union and Malheur County will be closed due to weather on Monday, Jan. 9.
OCDC Headstart – North Central Ore. – Closed. OCDC Hermiston Center – Closed, OCDC Boardman Center Closed, OCDC Irrigon Center Closed Cove School District – CLOSED
Athena-Weston School District – 2-hour delay
ECSE Preschool: Closed for Sam Boardman in Morrow County, Punkin Center in Hermiston, Umatilla School District, and Joseph Building in La Grande.
Helix School District – 2-hour delay
Hermiston Sch. Dist. – All campuses closed, No kindergarten, No activity bus runs. No habrá clases ni eventos deportivos el lunes.
Imbler School District – CLOSED
Ione School District – CLOSED
La Grande Sch. Dist. – Schools closed, district offices open. All schools are closed due weather conditions and travel hazards for both students and staff.
Lifeways Day Treatment – CLOSED
Milton-Freewater School District – 2-hour delay, no breakfast
Morrow County School District – CLOSED
North Powder School District – CLOSED
Pendleton School District – CLOSED
Pilot Rock School District – CLOSED
Stanfield School District – CLOSED
Umatilla School District – CLOSED
Union School District – CLOSED
