School and organization closures and delays for Monday, January 9, 2017

These are the closures and delays for Monday, January 9, 2017:

• City of Kennewick – City Hall is on a 2-hour delay, opening at 10:30am

• City of Pasco – City Hall opening at 10:00 am.

• City of Richland – offices will be on a two hour delay Monday, January 9th. All facilities will open for business at 10:00 a.m.

• City of West Richland – 2 Hours Late. City employees report two hours late. City offices will open at 10:00 a.m.

• Franklin County Courthouse: Delayed until 10:00 am, including court operations.

• Meals on Wheels: Closed

• Tri-Cities Food Bank – Kennewick and Richland facilities are closed.

• USDA Ag Service Center in Pasco: 2-hour delay, opening at 10:00 am.

Columbia Industries: Closed

CAC Prosser: Closed

Energy Northwest: All non-essential employees are on a 2-hour delay (this includes all training). Only essential Energy Northwest employees should report at their normally-scheduled shift time.

Hanford DOE: Sunday, Jan 8: Swing and graveyard shifts are cancelled for nonessential employees. Monday Jan 9: Nonessential day shift employees are not to report to work. Only essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations are to report to work at the usual time.

PNNL: Nonessential employees are not to report to work. Only essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations are to report to work at the usual time.

Vit Plant:Work is cancelled for all construction site, Material Handling Facility and in-town employees.

Schools:

• Benton Franklin Head Start – Closed. Early Head Start home visits are canceled and will be rescheduled.

• Bethlehem Lutheran School – Closed. Before and after care closed.

• Calvary Christian School – Closed

• Childrens Developmental Center – No morning sessions.

• College Place Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No breakfast

• Columbia-Burbank Sch. Dist. – Closed (Updated 9:16pm)

• Columbia Basin College – Closed (all campuses)

• Christ the King School – Closed

• Dayton (WA) Sch. Dist. – Closed (Updated)

• Dixie Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No preschool. No breakfast served.

• Finley Sch. Dist. – Closed (Updated)

• Goldendale Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Grandview Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Granger Sch. Dist. – Closed (Updated 6:16am)

• Highland Sch. Dist. – Closed (Updated)

• Kahlotus School Dist. – Closed (Updated)

• Kennewick Sch. Dist. – Closed. Before and after school activities canceled.

• Kennewick Christian School – Closed

• Kingspoint Christian School – Closed. with no extended day due to hazardous weather

• Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities – Closed

• Mabton School District – Closed

• Mount Adams Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Naches Valley Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

• North Franklin Sch. Dist. – Closed (Updated 8:34pm)

• Pasco Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Paterson Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Prescott Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes. No zero period. No before school program.

• Prosser Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Richland Sch. Dist. – Closed

• St. Joseph’s Catholic School and the Children’s Center – Closed

• Toppenish Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Touchet Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

• Tri-City Adventist: Closed

• Tri-Cities Prep – Closed

• Union Gap Sch. Dist. – 2-hour delay; classes will begin at 10:30 am. NO breakfast will be served. Morning Pre School/Head Start, if normally scheduled for the day, is canceled. Afternoon Pre School is still a go. It has not been determined if there will be school sponsored after-school events. Latchkey will be offered after school.

• Wahluke Sch. Dist. – Closed (Updated 8:17pm)

• Walla Walla Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

• Waitsburg School District – 2 Hours Late, No preschool. No breakfast. Classes begin at 10:30 a.m.

• Wapato Sch. Dist. – Closed. (Updated 5:45am)

• Yakima School District – Closed. YV-Tech also closed. (Updated 5:45am)

• Yakama Nation Tribal School: Closed. All scheduled activities postponed till further notice

• Zillah School District – Closed (Updated 6:04)

• All BMCC locations (Pendleton, Hermiston, Milton Freewater, Baker, and Boardman) CLOSED

• Columbia Basin College – Closed (all campuses)

• Perry Technical Institute – Delayed schedule. All employees arrive at 8:30am. All students arrive at 9:00am.

• WSU Tri-Cities – Closed (Updated 7:04 am)

Oregon:

• State of Oregon – All state executive branch agencies in Union and Malheur County will be closed due to weather on Monday, Jan. 9.

OCDC Headstart – North Central Ore. – Closed. OCDC Hermiston Center – Closed, OCDC Boardman Center Closed, OCDC Irrigon Center Closed Cove School District – CLOSED

Athena-Weston School District – 2-hour delay

ECSE Preschool: Closed for Sam Boardman in Morrow County, Punkin Center in Hermiston, Umatilla School District, and Joseph Building in La Grande.

Helix School District – 2-hour delay

Hermiston Sch. Dist. – All campuses closed, No kindergarten, No activity bus runs. No habrá clases ni eventos deportivos el lunes.

Imbler School District – CLOSED

Ione School District – CLOSED

La Grande Sch. Dist. – Schools closed, district offices open. All schools are closed due weather conditions and travel hazards for both students and staff.

Lifeways Day Treatment – CLOSED

Milton-Freewater School District – 2-hour delay, no breakfast

Morrow County School District – CLOSED

North Powder School District – CLOSED

Pendleton School District – CLOSED

Pilot Rock School District – CLOSED

Stanfield School District – CLOSED

Umatilla School District – CLOSED

Union School District – CLOSED