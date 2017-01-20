School delays and closures Jan. 20, 2017

School delays and closures on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017:
Benton Franklin Head Start: No AM Head Start, Early Head Start and Head Start Home Visits and Parent Teacher conferences before 9:30am are canceled and will be rescheduled.
Bethlehem Lutheran School: 2 Hours Late. Before care will open 8:30.
Calvary Christian School: 2 Hours Late. k4 & k5am 10:30-12:30 pm 1:00-3:00 daycare 8:15 no hot lunch
Childrens Developmental Center: No morning sessions
Columbia-Burbank Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes. No morning preschool for Mrs. Taylor’s class.
Finley Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
North Franklin Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Othello Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
Pasco Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
Paterson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. Mercer and Sonova routes meet at 100 Circles shop at 9:30 a.m.
Prosser Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No a.m. tri-tech, no a.m. Lourdes, no a.m. Preschool
Richland Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes
Royal City Sch. Dist.: 2-Hours Late
St. Joseph’s Catholic School: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Sunnyside Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Toppenish Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
Tri-Cities Prep: Two hour delay
Tri-Cities Adventist: 2-Hour Delay
Yakama Nation Tribal School: 2 Hours Late
Yakima School District: Buses on snow routes. YSD Schools are open and on time.
Oregon School Delays:
NO SPEECH GROUP at Punkin Center (Hermiston) on Friday
Hermiston Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. Rocky Heights’s morning ABLE class is also canceled.
