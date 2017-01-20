School delays and closures Jan. 20, 2017

School delays and closures on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017:

Benton Franklin Head Start: No AM Head Start, Early Head Start and Head Start Home Visits and Parent Teacher conferences before 9:30am are canceled and will be rescheduled.

Bethlehem Lutheran School: 2 Hours Late. Before care will open 8:30.

Calvary Christian School: 2 Hours Late. k4 & k5am 10:30-12:30 pm 1:00-3:00 daycare 8:15 no hot lunch

Childrens Developmental Center: No morning sessions

Columbia-Burbank Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes. No morning preschool for Mrs. Taylor’s class.

Finley Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Grandview Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool UPDATE

Kingspoint Christian School: on a 2 hour delay today (Friday) with extended day care beginning at 9 a.m. and closing at 1 p.m. Students should bring lunch.

Kennewick Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, ECEAP and Keewaydin Discovery Center. No school breakfast.

Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: 2 Hours Late

Mabton School District: 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool

North Franklin Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Othello Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Pasco Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Paterson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. Mercer and Sonova routes meet at 100 Circles shop at 9:30 a.m.

Prosser Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No a.m. tri-tech, no a.m. Lourdes, no a.m. Preschool

Richland Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

Royal City Sch. Dist.: 2-Hours Late

St. Joseph’s Catholic School: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Sunnyside Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Toppenish Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Tri-Cities Prep: Two hour delay

Tri-Cities Adventist: 2-Hour Delay

Yakama Nation Tribal School: 2 Hours Late

Yakima School District: Buses on snow routes. YSD Schools are open and on time.

Oregon School Delays:

NO SPEECH GROUP at Punkin Center (Hermiston) on Friday

Hermiston Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. Rocky Heights’s morning ABLE class is also canceled.