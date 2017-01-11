Most roofs should be safe from snow-related collapse

A vacant building in Kennewick collapsed Wednesday morning under the weight of nearly two feet of accumulated snow. The collapse could have some property owners wondering whether they should be concerned about snow building up on their homes or businesses.

“We’ve got about 20 inches of snow, that’s going to be about 20 pounds a square foot of snow,” said Paul Geiver, President of Meier Architecture and Engineering. “Most modern buildings that are up to code are going to be very safe under those kinds of loadings.”

Geiver said flat roofs are most at risk for collapse, but they’re also at risk for other problems once the snow starts to melt.

“When it starts melting is when you might have issues with ponding– that’s where water starts causing the roof to sag more. So you definitely want to keep roof drains clear and properly flowing.”

Geiver says trying to clear snow from a sloped roof can be dangerous, and it’s best to leave it alone unless you see your roof sagging or see water spots forming on your ceiling.