Rodeo gallops to Pasco for those with special needs

Roping, riding bucking broncos and barrel racing, everything you would see at the rodeo and one non-profit is bringing back the exciting sports, with a few modifications, to those in the community who are facing their own barriers.

The Rascal Rodeo started up over 15 years ago thanks to Ann-Erica Whitemarsh, each event is modified to make a safer environment for the participants with horses being the only live animal. The “bucking broncos,” are actually barrel painted to look like horses, cows, even a unicorn and work similar to a mechanical bull. The cows which need milked, are actually pieces of plywood painted to look like the animal with fake udders that spray fake milk.

“We’ve been blessed with everything we need to date, as far as being able to make the events happen and grow,” says Whitemarsh.

She says the non-profit held one rodeo its first year and has grown to 16 events this year, throughout Oregon, Washington and Idaho adding a new location this year in Coluee City. Long-time volunteer and Rodeo Clown JJ Harris hopes the growth continues, even expanding to large cities.

“Because there is a need there, rodeo is great and it’s rural and we go to a lot of rural communities and have success there. But it would be amazing to put something like this in a Chicago Illinois, in a Salt Lake City, Utah,” says Harris.

Because Harris and Whitemarsh agree a simple hour-long rodeo can bring a smile to someone’s face or even change a life.

“The stories that have come up through it, and the miracles, I mean that is the only way to explain some of the things that have happened, they are just flat out miracles,” says Whitemarsh.

This year the first Rascal Rodeo will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4th at the TRAC in Pasco starting at 4:00 p.m. Families do not need to register but they can online at the Rascal Rodeo website.

