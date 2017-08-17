Richland prayer vigil planned in solidarity with Charlottesville

A prayer vigil will happen Thursday night in Richland as a multi-church response to the violence out in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Pastor Liv Gibbons says they will be holding the vigil at Northwest United Protestant Church at 7 p.m.

“There is a lot of different churches from across the theological spectrum and we wanted to come together as a show of support for Charlottesville and with all the peaceful protesters there and also just to show our community how much we care about love and inclusivity,” says Gibbons.

The community is invited to attend.