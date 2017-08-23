Richland offering online safety class for parents with tech-savvy kids

To learn more about what kids are doing on their phones, parents are invited to attend a class lead by the Regional Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Cerise Peck with the Richland Police Department says this is in response to a similar class held last month which brought out a large turnout.

“We are going to offer this time, is more information about the apps and how they are being used and we are also going to be offering some information on how you can monitor your kids,” says Peck.

She adds it is up to parents if they want to bring kids, since the information will provide tips and tricks to see what your kids are up to. The class is Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Hanford High School.