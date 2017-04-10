Richland man arrested for threatening woman with gun

A Richland man was arrested Sunday for allegedly breaking into a woman’s home, and threatening her with a gun.
Richland police say they were called to 51 Proton Ln after the man reportedly pointed a black handgun at the woman and others inside the home. Officers say it is part of a domestic violence situation and the man and women know each other.
Officers were able to track the man down at 413 Winslow Ave. and that caused a short standoff. The man finally came out of the home and was arrested.
No one was hurt and the investigation continues.
