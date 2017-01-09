Rescuers try to save life of deer pulled from Yakima River

A deer successfully pulled from the Yakima River, later died and rescuers want to use this as a reminder to stay off the ice.

The Columbia Basin Dive Rescue team says they responded to a call around 10:30 a.m. for a deer which fell through the ice on the Yakima River. Drivers say they responded because a few private citizens were trying to come up with their own plan to save the deer.

Drivers say one of their members swam out to get ice gear on the deer and once it was on shore, they discovered it was still alive. But as crews were getting ready to warm the deer up, they say she passed away.

They say the deer will be handed over to a butcher and the meat given to a homeless shelter.