Rescue group helps 23 cats in ‘absolutely horrific’ case out of Grant County

WARNING: The images and story included contain graphic content that may be sensitive to some readers

15 cats were found dead in a Grant County home over the weekend, in what an animal rescue is called a hoarding situation which was “absolutely horrific.”

Laura Henderson with an animal rescue in Snohomish County says they were contacted by a concerned community member about the animals. Henderson says they sent an investigator over and learned of the situation, in which the cats had no food or water source. The group then sent a team which was able to rescue 23 cats at the home.

“The scene was pretty much out of a horror show, the cats had gone without food and water for so long they had started eating their dead friends,” says Henderson.

Henderson does say some of the cats could be available for adoption at the Pasado’s Safe Haven in two weeks.

“Those cats are in our healing barn, they are going to get vet checked and get all the vaccines and treatments that they need to get them on the road to recovery,” says Henderson.

Henderson says an elderly lady who was living at the home is now believed to be in an assisted living facility. She says they are not asking for charges to be filed against the elderly owner but do say they feel law enforcement did not handle or even respond to the case properly.

We have reached out to the Grant County Sheriff Department about the situation and are waiting for a response.

