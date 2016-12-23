Railroad confronts safety problems following train derailment in Gorge

A spokeswoman says the nation’s largest railroad has addressed more than 800 potential safety violations found by federal railroad inspectors on lines used to haul crude oil and other hazardous materials.

Union Pacific Railroad and the Federal Railroad Administration confirmed Friday that they’d reached an agreement intended to improve track safety by requiring more thorough inspections. Details were obtained by The Associated Press.

The agreement comes after a Union Pacific train hauling tankers filled with North Dakota crude oil derailed in Oregon’s Columbia River Gorge, sparking a massive fire. Investigators say the June 3 accident was preventable with better inspections.

Railroad spokeswoman Calli Hite says Union Pacific is committed to making its lines safer. She says it has fixed problems that were identified by the government as potential violations.