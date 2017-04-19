Puppies abandoned in Pasco trash can available for adoption

Three newborn puppies found abandon in a trash can, along with their brother and mom, will be available for adoption starting Thursday at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter.

Shelter officials say the now nearly three-month-old Chihuahua pups will be available starting at 9:30 a.m., anyone can stop by the shelter to meet and possible adopt one of the pups. Three of the dogs are female, and one is male.

Back in January, the police department was notified by Animal Control that a Bulldog Car Wash employee had come across the three newborn puppies left in the trash can January 21st. Through surveillance video, officers were able to get a license plate and an address where they found the man. He was identified as the same person on surveillance video leaving the puppies in a trash can.

Officers say the puppies mother and another puppy at the man’s house were surrendered to animal control. When confronted, Sergeant Scott Warren with Pasco police says the 33-year-old told officers he believed the three dogs to be dead. The dog’s former owner was charged with three counts of animal cruelty.

