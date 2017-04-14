Protest planned in Richland, Spokane over President Trump’s budget

Protesters are planning marches across the country tomorrow on April 15th, the day when Americans’ federal income tax returns are usually due.

They’re going to demand again that President Trump release his income tax information and they’re also going to protest the increased military spending in his budget. Liz Moore, the director of the Peace and Justice Action League, will be at the march in Spokane. She doesn’t think much of the Trump budget.

“A budget is a moral document and is about the values of the community it represents and the Trump budget does not represent our values, so we are marching to reject the Trump budget,” says Moore.

Similar marches here in Washington are in Anacortes, Richland and Olympia. The Spokane march starts downtown at noon tomorrow. By the way, this year’s federal income tax deadline is next Tuesday, April 18th.