Prosser flags flown at half-staff in honor of men killed in car crash

Flags will be flown at half-staff starting Friday through next Saturday after two men, active in the Prosser community, died in a car crash.

City Administrator Dave Stockdale says it came as a shock to the small town with many people knowing firefighter James Wildman and former U.S. Marine Dylan Bolt.

“People giving flowers and gifts and prayers and anything else people can do to support, and the fire department here and in the neighboring communities, I know that Sunnyside and Grandview have certainly done several gestures,” says Stockdale.

The flags at half-staff coincide with when Bolt will be laid to rest, Friday in Grandview and the funeral for Wildman, which will be held next Saturday in Prosser.

West Benton RFA is handing any calls the community may have in wanting to support the families of the two men. One community member is actually out and about plowing snow with his tractor and shovel accepting donations for Firefighter James Wildman.

