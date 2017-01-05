Prosser family of eight without a home following fire

A family of eight in Prosser are without a home after a fire broke out Thursday morning.

The West Benton Fire Rescue says they were called to the fire in below zero temperatures around 2:00 a.m. and found smoke showing. Firefighters say luckily one of the girls woke up to the fire alarm and was able to get everyone out safely.

Crews say they made entry and found fire below in the basement, after making access to the basement and knocking down the fire they had fire showing from the first floor. Crews than moved to the back of the home and after trying to make entry, the second floor collapsed. Crews than went defensive trying to put out as much of the fire as they could.

Firefighters say the home it a total loss and the Red Cross is helping the family. The cause is under investigation but at this point the West Benton fire chief says it looks like an accident.

Mustangs for Mustangs, a group of Prosser Mustang Alumni who help out others in need, have already reached out to the community to help the family with replacement items.

