President Reagan’s son in Richland for human sex trafficking awareness lecture

Human sex trafficking is a growing problem, throughout the world and in our area.

Michael Reagan is not only the son of former President Ronald Reagan, but is a best-selling author and will be speaking on the subject of human sex trafficking next Tuesday in Richland.

“In fact world-wide it is second to drug trafficking, drug trafficking is like a $32 billion a year businesses, sex trafficking is like a $31.6 billion a year business,” says Reagan.

Reagan’s book “Twice Adopted” gives his account of his own experience as a victim of childhood sexual abuse.

His talk will be August 22nd at the Richland Uptown Theatre from 7-8 p.m. If you would like to attend a VIP reception it runs from 6-7 p.m.

The general admission tickets are $25, the VIP reception tickets are $100 (only 50 tickets available).

Mr. Reagan is donating all of his time and 100% of the proceeds will go to benefit SARC. For more information please contact Jessica Ramirez at jramirez@supportadvocacyresourcecenter.com or 509-374-5391.