Power outage leaves residents in Walla Walla, College Place, and Milton-Freewater in the dark

Residents in Milton-Freewater in Oregon, and Walla Walla, and College Place in Washington, lost power for about 5 hours Tuesday morning due to a problem at a substation in Walla Walla. Milton-Freewater City Manager Linda Hall says they have a generator at City Hall so that emergency operations were still on-line, but all 4,600 of their residents were without heat.

In many circumstances, cities or non-profit organizations might be able to establish warming centers for residents who don’t have alternate sources of heat, but with a wide-spread outage, that wasn’t possible in this case.

“We have had some customers just come in and hang out with us at City Hall. We made a lot of coffee for people this morning,” Hall laughed, “but it’s very difficult when you have a system-wide outage like that.”

Bonneville Power Administration got their system back on-line at about 10:30 AM, and utility crews worked to slowly bring other substations up to full power so as not to create a power surge.

“We’re hoping that the problem has been solved,” Hall said. “When you have a power outage that wide-spread, it takes a lot of engineering to bring that big of a load all back on-line all at once.

Hall said that workers with their utility Our portion in that is to communication with the BPA system crews so that we bring our system up feeder by feeder so as not to overload their system, too.