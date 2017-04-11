There is a possible active tuberculosis case in Grant County, in which 200 people could have been exposed to.

The Grant County Health Department says an investigation has been launched after a patient is being tested for TB.

Health officials say because the patient was being treated at health facilities during the time they had the disease and nearly 200 people in Grant, Adams, and Lincoln counties could have been exposed to the virus.

The disease has not yet been confirmed and health officials say all those exposed have been notified as a precaution.