Police: Two men arrested, one believed to be responsible for four armed robberies

Two men are behind bars after Kennewick police say one is believed to be responsible for four armed robberies along Clearwater, the other the possible driver of a getaway car.

Police say the 19-year-old suspect is believed to have frequented two places, the Crosspoint Apartments and the apartments at 5225 W Clearwater. Around 6:00 p.m. Thursday police say Kellen Jepson was seen leaving the apartment off Clearwater in a car and was arrested without incident.

Detectives also located Noah Detloff, a 20-year-old, at around 10:00 p.m. Thursday night after he is believed to have driven the alleged getaway car used in the Tricity Vaperz robbery.

Jepson was booked on 4 counts of 1st Degree Robbery and Detloff was booked on 1 count of 1st Degree Robbery.

Officers say the robberies date back to January 2nd, hitting the Pandora’s Box, 7-11 on January 8th, Headies Smoke Shop on January 11th and the Tricity Vaperz on Thursday.

The GNC Robbery also occurred in the time frame but police do not believe it is related. The investigation into that robbery is still an open investigation at this time.