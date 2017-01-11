Police: Three charged in connection with Ellensburg woman’s death

Ellensburg police say three people in Kittitas County are being charged Wednesday for controlled substance homicide after a 20-year-old woman died over the weekend.

Officers say they arrested 64 year-old James Pearson, 58 year-old David Leitch and his wife, 55 year-old Cassie Leitch. All three will be charged with Controlled Substance Homicide and possession/delivery of a controlled substance.

After serving out a warrant at a home where the suspects lived, officers say they recovered an additional amount of heroin and meth.

The victim identified as Morgin Martin, died at the hospital Saturday after officers say she was found unresponsive at the 400 block of West University Way.

The investigation continues and anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Ellensburg Police Department at 509-962-7280.

