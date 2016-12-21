Police searching for man who attempted to strangle Richland 74-year-old

A Richland woman is at the hospital with neck and arm injuries after police say a friend of her grandson tried to strangle her.

Officers say they are still looking for the man who was invited into the 74-year-old’s home off the 200 block of Adams. At this point they are unsure of the reason for the confrontation. Officers say they do not believe anything was stolen. They say the woman tried to fend off the man and received some injuries to her arm, but he eventually took off from the home on foot.

The man is described as Caucasian, 26-years-old, 6’1″, 175lbs. with blonde hair and wearing a black shirt.