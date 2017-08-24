Police: Man hit by car at Kennewick intersection

Kennewick police are investigating after an older man was hit by a car near the intersection of West Kennewick and Huntington Street.

Officers say a woman was turning from southbound Huntington to eastbound West Kennewick when she hit the man crossing the street. Officers say witnesses believe the light was green for the driver, but they say the crosswalk also could have been green. Officers are still investigating if the older man was in the crosswalk when the crash occurred.

Kennewick police say the man was conscious and alert when he was taken to hospital. The woman driver was not hurt in the crash.

The intersection and eastbound lanes near the Safeway complex were blocked off for a time by Kennewick police and firefighters.

Officers are still investigating to see if any charges will be filed.