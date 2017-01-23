Police: Kennewick woman caught cutting hair from horses tail

Kennewick Police are investigating after a woman reportedly tried cutting hair from the tail of a horse.

The owners of the horse noticed the woman standing near the horse in a pasture in the 4100 block of West 7th, and hollered at her, so she left.

They went to check on the horse and it was okay, but they say some of its tail hair had been cut.

Officers say it is not known why she would want the hair or what use it would have.