Police: Kennewick man arrested for unlawful imprisonment and sexual assault

A Kennewick 41-year-old has been arrested Friday in connection with unlawful imprisonment and sexual assault against a 19-year-old girl back in March.

Officers say they have been investigating the incident which occurred March 14th and have been looking for Durwin Brooks.

Friday, an off-duty cop spotted Brooks at a business near 4300 West Clearwater Avenue and alerted Kennewick PD. Officers were able to get a description of the F-150 truck the man left in with a unknown driver and a woman passenger. A witness later saw the F-150 heading eastbound Clearwater Ave. That is when another officer saw the truck pull into a local dealership in the 4200 block of Clearwater.

Brooks was arrested without incident, he already had 7 felony and 1 misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. The 56-year-old driver, Terry Snyder was found to have 3 felony warrants for his arrest and the passenger Deanna Tinker, 26, was found to have 1 felony and 1 misdemeanor warrants for her arrest.