Police investigated death of Hermiston High School senior

Hermiston police are investigating the death of a Hermiston High School Senior.

Investigators are waiting for confirmation of the cause and manner of death of Brok Palmer before releasing more information, but say the death is an isolated event. Officers say a chaplain is helping the family through this tragedy.

The school district is providing counseling support for students and staff at the high school, as well as, Armand Larive Middle School where the teen has a sibling who attends classes.