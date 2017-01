A man is on the run after police say he robbed a Kennewick tobacco shop and told the clerk he had a gun.

Kennewick police say a man wearing a beanie hat walked into Pandora’s Box off 5300 West Clearwater, just after 7:00 Monday night, implied that he had a gun, and demanded cash. He was last seen walking toward Albertsons.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police.