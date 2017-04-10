Police find nearly pound of meth, stolen rifle during drug investigation

Two people were arrested in Moses Lake Sunday when police served a search warrant and found meth, heroin and a stolen rifle.

Officers say they were served out a search warrant at a home off the 910 block of East Hill Avenue Sunday afternoon. Police ultimately recovered 13 oz. of methamphetamine, 5 grams of heroin and a small amount of cocaine.

A rifle was also found, it had been reported stolen out of California.

Both Jessie Rodriguez, 27, and Elissa Villegas, 24, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine.

Police add the warrant is part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.