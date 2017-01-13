Police: Ellensburg woman set to be charged with 2nd degree rape after found with a 13-year-old girl

A 23-year-old woman is facing Second Degree Rape of a Child after Ellensburg police say she is believed to have had a relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

Officers say they came up to a car in Irene Rinehart Park boat launch area Friday morning around 1 a.m. and noticed a woman inside. Officers say she got out and they advised her the park closed at 10 p.m. Officers then noticed a second girl inside the car and they say it appeared she was trying to hide.

Officers say they identified her to be 13-years-old and an investigation revealed the two had met online by use of a phone app “Whisper,” and the two had initiated a relationship over the past several months.

Based on the information found, officers say Lloyce Hunt, a 23-year-old Ellensburg resident, was arrested and booked on recommended charges of Second Degree Rape of a Child.