Police detain Kennewick man believed to be involved in a string of robberies

Kennewick police say a man has been detained after he is believed to be involved in a string of armed robberies.

Officers say on Thursday evening they found the suspect and plan to have more information Friday morning.

An armed robbery happened at the Tri-Cities Vaperz Shopoff the 300 block just N. of Columbia Center Blvd. on Thursday. Officers say a man entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money. He was seen running west from the area.

The suspect involved in Thursday’s robbery is believed to be responsible for three other robberies which happened on Clearwater. The robberies happened over the past weeks, one at Headies Tobacco Shop, Pandora’s Box, and a 7-11.

In all cases, the man entered the shop, his faced covered with a handkerchief and demanded money at gunpoint.

If anyone has any information about any of the armed robberies you are asked to call police.