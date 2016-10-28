Plane lands safely in Pasco after mechanical alert

PASCO, Wash. (AP) – Airline officials say a flight from Minneapolis to Pasco with 55 passengers landed safely Friday after the crew received a mechanical alert while in the air.

A passenger on the SkyWest/Delta Connections Flight said he noticed he felt sleepy and nauseous. He says oxygen masks dropped when they were about 30 minutes away from Pasco. He says he felt more awake after putting on the mask.

SkyWest, a subsidiary of Delta Airlines, said in a statement the plane was being inspected by mechanics. The airline said it will reach out to passengers on the flight to provide a “goodwill gesture.”