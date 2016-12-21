Pendleton OKs marijuana rules for businesses

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) – The Pendleton City Council has approved rules that pave the way for marijuana businesses to eventually open in town.

Residents last month voted to lift the city’s ban on medical and recreational sales.

Two issues drew a lot of attention before Tuesday’s vote: city licensing fees and background checks on employees.

Small businesses in Pendleton pay $100 a year for a city license. But the city will charge recreational marijuana business owners $1,550 for the initial business license application and a $950 renewal fee.

City attorney Nancy Kerns says the higher fees are needed to recoup what the Oregon Department of Revenue will charge the city to collect taxes.

As for background checks, some audience members disagreed with the provision they be done on every employee, not just the owner of the business. Erin Purchase said workers come and go, and constant checks would be a burden.