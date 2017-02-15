Pasco woman selected for honor as military caregiver

A well-know Pasco woman who travels around the nation with her husband sharing their story of hardship to inspire others has been selected as a 2017 representative for a national organization.

Tiffany Smiley was named the Washington state’s Elizabeth Dole Foundation caregiver fellow. Each year the organization picks a group of men or women to serve as ambassadors to the foundation, this year they picked 31. Smiley will share her story not only in the community, but across the nation to help inspire others.

“To help bring awareness and honor to the role of being a hero to a hero, and I hope to use my story to inspire caregivers across the country and to see all things are possible when we choose joy and we dig deep for hope and connect with others,” says Smiley.

In 2015, her husband, Scotty Smiley, an Army Officer and West Point graduate, was injured in a suicide car bombing and made him permanently blind.

You can listen to more of the interview below:

Tiffany Smiley’s story is posted on the Hidden Hero’s and caregiver resource website.