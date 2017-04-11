Pasco Schools seeking student liasons

Teens looking to have more of a say in what happens in their schools have a chance to serve in an advisory role for the Pasco School District.

PSD is looking for up to three high school students– rising juniors or seniors– to attend school board meetings and give their feedback on items the board handles.

“The student board representatives serve as liaisons between the governing body of the school district and the students that the district serves,” says PSD spokesperson Shane Eddinger. “The School board president, Scott Lehrman, will ask for discussion from all the board members, and the student representatives will chime in as well. They share their thoughts on how issues would impact their fellow students.”

PSD is accepting applications for the 2017-18 school year. You must be going into grades 11 or 12 in the fall. The application form is available online, and must be submitted to your school principal by Friday, May 19.