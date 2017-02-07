Pasco rejects changes to accommodate Uber

The city of Pasco has thrown up a roadblock for Uber drivers in the Tri-Cities, after councilmembers voted Monday night to reject ordinance changes to accommodate Transportation Network Companies (TNC).

Uber officials have said they won’t operate in a city that requires its drivers to submit finger prints as part of a background check, but a majority of Pasco council members weren’t comfortable with eliminating the fingerprinting requirement.

Pasco Police Chief Bob Metzger is the one who signs the licenses that for-hire drivers receive, and he told city council members that he’s concerned that he can’t guarantee that those who request a background are who they say they are without those fingerprints.

“With identity theft running rampant the way it is, and we all know that,” Chief Metzger said, “my concern is that if you’re getting into an enclosed car with somebody, all I know is that it’s Chi Flores because I got that information but I don’t know because of the prints– the prints don’t lie.”

Council held two separate votes in relation to the ordinance change. The first vote was for an amendment to drop the fingerprinting requirement, which failed by a vote of 3-to-4. Council members Tom Larson, Chi Flores, and Saul Martinez voted in favor of waiving the fingerprinting requirement for TNC drivers only. They then proceeded to vote on the motion to adopt other licensing changes that would waive a required city background check as long as the TNC is providing its own background check. That vote also failed by a 3-to-4 vote, with council members Rebecca Francik, Al Yenney, and Mayor Matt Watkins voting in favor of accepting the changes.

Richland and Kennewick have already dropped any fingerprinting requirements for TNC drivers, though Uber has so far only requested a business license for the city of Kennewick. With Pasco rejecting changes to its ordinance, Uber drivers will not be able to pick up passengers in Pasco, including at the airport, though they could drive passengers to the city.

West Richland will consider making changes to its ordinances at their city council meeting Tuesday night.