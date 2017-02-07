Pasco police search for man believed to be involved in two burglaries

Pasco Police are looking for a man who is believed to have broken into a local bakery overnight and is also believed to be involved in a burglary of a promotional product distributor.
Investigators say the suspect busted out the glass in the front door at Beltran Bakery on 18th and Clark sometime before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, stealing the cash register and a donation jar. Officers say he then got into a car off Clark street.
The other burglary happened at Showcase Specialties off Lewis and 6th.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call 911.
