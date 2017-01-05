Pasco police arrest two men accused of murdering 27-year-old man

Two men are behind bars after officers say they are believed to be involved in the shooting death of a 27-year-old Pasco man.

Richland Police Department says the Tri-Cities Regional SWAT team helped assist Pasco Police arrest both suspects at a home off the 1400 block of Thayer Dr. Pasco police say their investigation led them to believe both were at the home off Thayer and after obtaining an arrest warrant, the men were taken into custody without incident.

Pasco police say Simeon Howard, 34, from Richland and Nathaniel Thompson, 26, from Kennewick now face 1st degree Murder charges.

According to autopsy results released Wednesday by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, 27-year old Thomas Deleon’s death is ruled a homicide. The coroner’s report said he died from a bullet which entered the left shoulder and caused trauma to the heart and right lung.

Officers believe Deleon was shot near Myrtle and B Streets in Pasco, then transported to Lourdes Emergency Room in Pasco just before 3:00 a.m. Friday. Police say someone driving a dark, newer-model SUV left the man at the hospital.