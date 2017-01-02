Pasco officers investigate New Year’s Day stabbing

Police in Pasco are investigating after a man was stabbed early yesterday morning during an alleged robbery.

Officers say they were called to the Flamingo Trailer Park on Diamond Drive around 2:40 a.m. to investigate a stabbing and treat the victim. The 46-year-old had a non-life threatening stab wound to his stomach, and claimed that his wallet had been stolen.

Pasco police say they are looking for a person of interest described by the victim as a man in a dark hoodie. Officers say more information is expected to be released later.