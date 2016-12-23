Pasco man stabbed over $6

A Pasco man was treated for a stab wound to his hand Thursday night. Police say the victim walked to the Lourdes emergency room, his hand bleeding heavily from cuts to his hand.

Investigators say the 47-year old man’s roommate had asked him for $10 so he could buy some beer. The victim only had $4, and gave it to the suspect. The roommate responded by attacking him with a knife. Police say the victim put up his hand to protect himself, and was stabbed.

Officers say they recovered the knife, and located the suspect in the RiteAid parking lot. 27-year old Adrian Villegas faces assault charges.