Oregon mulls joining National Popular Vote movement

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A years-long movement to elect the presidential candidate with the most popular votes is up for discussion in the Oregon Statehouse for the fourth time in last eight years.
The proposal, which is piggybacking on momentum from Donald Trump’s Electoral College victory, drew more than 220 public testimonies on Tuesday for its first public hearing in Salem.
Proponents say it’s a way to ensure that all votes are weighted equally, while opponents say circumventing the Electoral College would only disenfranchise rural America.
The National Popular Vote compact is an interstate agreement that’s triggered when enacted by states with at least 270 electoral votes, the magic number needed to clinch the presidency. The compact is already 61 percent of the way toward meeting its goal, and Oregon could be the 12th state to sign on if lawmakers approve it this year.
Support for a national popular vote has been strong in rural states
None of the 10 most rural states (VT, ME, WV, MS, SD, AR, MT, ND, AL, and KY) is a battleground state.
The current state-by-state winner-take-all method of awarding electoral votes does not enhance the influence of rural states, because the most rural states are not battleground states, and they are ignored. Their states’ votes were conceded months before by the minority parties in the states, taken for granted by the dominant party in the states, and ignored by all parties in presidential campaigns. When and where voters are ignored, then so are the issues they care about most.
A survey of Oregon voters conducted in 2008 showed 76% overall support for a national popular vote for President.
Support was 82% among Democrats, 70% among Republicans, and 72% among independents.
The National Popular Vote bill has passed in the Oregon House of Representatives in 2009, 2013, and 2015.
