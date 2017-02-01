Oregon Legislature begins 2017 session

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Legislature has begun its 2017 session facing a $1.7 billion deficit that threatens to exacerbate tensions between Republicans and Democratic lawmakers who have the majority in both chambers.

Demonstrating the inclusiveness that many Oregonians strive for, a Muslim cleric Imam opened the session in the House on Wednesday by reciting from the Quran, first in Arabic and then in English. He implored God to show lawmakers the correct path.

In the afternoon, several dozen demonstrators stood on the steps of the Oregon State Capitol in a chilly wind and denounced President Donald Trump’s orders on immigration.