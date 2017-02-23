Oregon lawmaker looks to replace state bird

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon lawmaker says the current state bird is unoriginal, and instead wants to replace it.

State Sen. Fred Girod sponsored a resolution to replace the western meadowlark as Oregon’s state bird with the osprey.

The Stayton Republican says the meadowlark is also the state bird of Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming, making it unoriginal. He also says the meadowlark is no longer commonly seen in Oregon, making it an inappropriate choice. Girod says the osprey can be found throughout Oregon and better captures the state’s spirit.

Salem Audubon Society president Ray Temple says meadowlarks are declining and could use the extra attention of being the state bird.